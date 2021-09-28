Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WWE star and actress Ronda Rousey announces baby news

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 8.52am
Ronda Rousey in Mile 22 (STX)
Ronda Rousey in Mile 22 (STX)

WWE star Ronda Rousey has welcomed her first child with her husband Travis Browne.

She announced the news on Instagram with two photos, one of the newborn’s hand resting on her chest and another with the baby’s hand on her partner.

The couple revealed in the post that their newborn daughter has been named La’akea Makalapuaokalanipo Browne.

Rousey, 34, previously fought in the mixed martial arts Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and won bronze for judo in the 70kg category at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

She has also appeared in numerous films including Mile 22, The Expendables 3 and Furious 7, and played herself in the big screen version of TV show Entourage.

She has also featured in a number of video games.

She married the UFC fighter in 2017 in Hawaii.

The couple announced the gender of their baby in June by posting a computer game-inspired video to Rousey’s YouTube channel, which amassed more than half a million views.

The video showed an animated egg shaking and cracking to reveal a sonogram photo and the words “It’s a Girl!” flash on the screen.

Rousey and Browne often update the world on their life by posting updates to her YouTube channel.

She is also a popular gaming video creator on Facebook Gaming, where people can watch her play video games.

Famous friends sent their congratulations to the couple on social media, including WWE Wrestler Gionna Daddio who wrote: “Congratulations my friend, U are gonna be the best mama”.

WWE global ambassador Titus O’Neil commented “Congratulations”, while mixed martial artist Cat Zingano said: “Awwwww Tell her hi” and added heart and waving hand emojis.

