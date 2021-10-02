Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jane Fonda to be honoured with humanitarian award by Women In Film

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 1.35am
Jane Fonda will be honoured with the first-ever humanitarian award from Women In Film (WIF), the group has said.

The actress and activist, 83, is being recognised for “the rare feat of being an icon in the worlds of activism and storytelling”, WIF said.

And the group’s humanitarian award will be named in Fonda’s honour.

WIF executive director Kirsten Schaffer said: “Jane Fonda has spent her entire career as a fearless advocate for people and the planet.

“No matter what the cost to her career or even her individual safety, she has put the needs of social justice ahead of her own; finding meaning and purpose, friendship and community in the pursuit of a better world.

“She has led by example, and we couldn’t be prouder to name our humanitarian award after her.”

Two-time Oscar-winner Fonda – whose best-known film roles include Klute, Coming Home and On Golden Pond – was one of the main figures of the 1960s counterculture movement and staunchly opposed the Vietnam War.

She has recently dedicated her time to raising awareness of climate change.

Fonda will be honoured at a ceremony at the newly opened Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 6.

Other honourees include Joker actress Zazie Beetz, who will receive WIF’s Max Mara face of the future award.

And receiving crystal awards are Zendaya, Marlee Matlin, Sian Heder, Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder and Ashley Levinson.

Comedian Jenny Yang will host the event.

WIF was founded in 1973 to help further the careers of women in the screen industries.

