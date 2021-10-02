Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Van Halen rocker David Lee Roth announces retirement plans

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 4.38am
Van Halen rocker David Lee Roth has announced plans to retire from performing (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Van Halen rocker David Lee Roth has announced plans to retire from performing (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Van Halen rocker David Lee Roth has announced plans to retire from performing.

The singer said he will perform five solo shows in Las Vegas beginning New Year’s Eve and ending on January 8.

That will mark his final stage appearance, Roth, 66, said.

“I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal

“This is the first, and only, official announcement. You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.”

Roth added: “I’m not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows.”

Roth’s announcement comes almost a year after the death of his bandmate Eddie Van Halen.

The 65-year-old died after being diagnosed with cancer.

Roth said he had been contemplating “the departure of my beloved classmate recently”, apparently a reference to revered guitarist Van Halen.

“I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter,” Roth, who turns 67 this month, said.

With Roth as lead singer, Van Halen released their self-titled debut album in 1978 to critical and commercial success.

That was followed by four more albums which cemented the group’s status as one of the era’s most important rock bands.

Roth eventually had three stints in Van Halen, the most recent ending last year when they disbanded following their guitarist’s death.

In 2007, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Van Halen.

More from The Courier