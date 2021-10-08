Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson shares first solo single Boyz

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 6.43am Updated: October 8 2021, 10.14am
Jesy Nelson has released her first solo music (Jack Bridgland/PA)
Jesy Nelson has released her first solo music (Jack Bridgland/PA)

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has released her first single as a solo artist after leaving the chart-topping band last year.

The 30-year-old singer shared the hip hop-inspired Boyz, which channels Sean “Diddy” Combs’s 2001 track Bad Boy 4 Life.

The song, co-written by Nelson while she was going through a painful break-up, also features a verse from rap superstar Nicki Minaj.

“Being nice a little boring when you in between the sheets,” Nelson sings. “I love bad boys for life.”

Before release, she had warned fans the song may be divisive.

The accompanying music video is set in Southern California and includes a cameo from rap mogul Combs, who appears as a frustrated neighbour after Nelson hits a golf ball through his window.

Nelson is seen cruising through the streets in a low rider car while accompanied by a baseball bat-wielding backing dancer.

She later poses alongside Minaj.

She said of the new music: “I just want to be myself and be real. I want my fans to hear that they’re my stories because they genuinely are. No-one has come in and told me what to write about. This is the music I’ve always wanted to make.”

Global’s Make Some Noise Charity Day – London
Jesy Nelson arrives at Global’s studios in Leicester Square to support Global’s Make Some Noise Charity Day (Yui Mok/PA)

Nelson left Little Mix in December 2020 after nine years in the hugely successful girl group, who have sold more than 50 million records worldwide.

She blamed the toll that being in the band had taken on her mental health.

This week Nelson confirmed she no longer speaks to her former bandmates, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards.

Romford-born Nelson had been open about her struggles when she was part of Little Mix.

She received praise for the 2019 BBC documentary Odd One Out, in which she revealed abuse on social media got so bad that she attempted to take her own life.

Nelson signed her solo deal with Polydor Records.

