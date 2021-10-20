Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Smart speaker makers could face new rules to protect listener access to radio

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 12.03am
An Amazon Echo Plus smart speaker (Amazon/PA)
An Amazon Echo Plus smart speaker (Amazon/PA)

Smart speaker makers such as Amazon and Apple could face new rules aimed at protecting listeners’ access to radio services, according to a Government report.

The Government’s Digital Radio and Audio Review found devices such as the Amazon Echo and Google Home are owned or accessed by a third of all adults and play an important role in many people’s lives, despite only being available for around five years.

The report recommends new measures designed to ensure UK radio stations and their content are carried on smart speakers and car “infotainment” systems.

Apple HomePod
Apple’s HomePod (Apple/PA)

Commissioned by the Government and undertaken with industry stakeholders including commercial radio groups, the BBC, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders and techUK, the review looked at the challenges radio services are likely to face in the future from changing listening habits and new technologies.

Its suggestions also include holding off on any mandated switch-off of analogue radio until at least 2030, ensuring the elderly, vulnerable and people in remote communities can access news and entertainment.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said the Government would take the findings into account as it prepares a Broadcasting White Paper.

Media minister Julia Lopez said: “British radio showcases some of our best creative talent and played a vital role in the pandemic bringing news and entertainment to those in need.

“We must make sure this treasured medium continues to reach audiences as listening shifts to new technologies and that we have a gradual transition away from FM to protect elderly listeners and those in remote areas.

“We will not have a digital switchover until at least 2030 and will consider new rules to keep our thriving radio sector at the heart of the UK’s media landscape.”

The review also found the long-term future of the UK radio industry is increasingly dependent on listeners having free access to stations via smart speakers and other connected devices.

Some 64% of audio consumed on a smart speaker is live radio and the review predicted live radio will still account for more than half of UK audio listening in the mid-2030s.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier