Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Chris Evans is Buzz Lightyear in trailer for Toy Story spin-off

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 1.29am
Chris Evans will voice Buzz Lightyear in a new film featuring the beloved Toy Story character (Ian West/PA)
Chris Evans will voice Buzz Lightyear in a new film featuring the beloved Toy Story character (Ian West/PA)

Fans have been given a glimpse at the forthcoming Buzz Lightyear film with a first trailer for the Toy Story spin-off.

Captain America star Chris Evans will voice the beloved space ranger in Lightyear, a Pixar animated movie set for release in June 2022.

While Toy Story features the toy version of Buzz, the new film will feature the “real-life” hero who inspired the character in the franchise.

The trailer, set to David Bowie’s Starman, sees Buzz suiting up before blasting off into the stars.

It also includes a shot of the hero gazing at his famous green-and-white space suit.

The trailer finishes with Evans teasing Buzz’s catchphrase “to infinity and beyond”.

Sharing the trailer online, US actor Evans, 40, thanked director Angus MacLane and wrote animated films “were an enormous part of my childhood”.

He added: “They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams.

“They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing. To @pixar and @AngusMacLane: ‘Thank you’ doesn’t even come close.”

Tim Allen voiced Buzz in four Toy Story movies from the 1995 original to the fourth film in 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier