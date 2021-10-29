Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Friends star Matthew Perry to pen memoir about time on the show and addiction

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 2.49am
Friends star Matthew Perry will write an ‘unflinchingly honest’ autobiography exploring his addiction issues, the publisher has announced (Ian West/PA)
Friends star Matthew Perry will write an ‘unflinchingly honest’ autobiography exploring his addiction issues, the publisher has announced (Ian West/PA)

Friends star Matthew Perry will write an “unflinchingly honest” autobiography exploring his addiction issues, a publisher has announced.

The as-yet-untitled book, to be published in the autumn of 2022, will take readers “behind-the-scenes” on era-defining sitcom Friends, Flatiron Books said.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the show, will also explore the substance abuse and alcohol issues that have dogged his career.

The Graham Norton Show – London
Friends star Matthew Perry will release an autobiography exploring his addiction issues (PA)

The publisher said it won the rights to the book “in a major overnight pre-empt” – essentially securing it ahead of an auction.

Reports in the US suggested the deal was in the “mid-seven figure range”.

The memoir is “the book that Friends fans have been waiting for but will also shed a powerful light for anyone who is in their own battle for themselves or a loved one”, Flatiron, a division of Macmillan, said.

Megan Lynch, publisher of Flatiron Books, said: “We need humour, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something – and Matthew’s extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing.

“Matthew’s book has unrivalled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanising right now, a time of isolation and division.”

Perry, 52, was one of the best-known and best-paid television stars during the 10-year run of Friends from 1994 but he struggled to overcome addiction.

His appearance on the show changed as his weight fluctuated drastically due to his drug problems.

In 2016 Perry, whose film roles include The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again, told the BBC his drug use was so bad he cannot remember roughly three years of his time on Friends, from seasons three to six.

Perry joined his former co-stars for the highly awaited Friends reunion special in May. Some fans expressed concern at his appearance on the programme.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier