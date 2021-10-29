Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to allegations of harassment

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 4.57pm Updated: October 29 2021, 5.37pm
Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to allegations of harassing Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda, court records show (Ian West/PA)
Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to allegations of harassment following a row with Gigi Hadid’s mother, court records show.

The former One Direction singer, 28, was charged with four counts of harassment following a row at his home in Pennsylvania with Dutch-American socialite Yolanda Hadid, 57, according to the records obtained by the PA news agency.

Malik and US catwalk star Gigi Hadid, 26, share one-year-old daughter Khai.

BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend – Glasgow
Zayn Malik was allegedly involved in a furious row with Gigi Hadid’s mother (Mark Runnacles/PA)

He pleaded no contest, meaning he does not admit guilt but has chosen not to fight the charges.

Records show Malik allegedly called Yolanda Hadid a “f****** Dutch slut” and told Gigi, reportedly now his ex-former partner, to “strap on some f****** balls and defend your partner against your f****** mother in my house” during the row in September.

The singer has been placed on 90 days probation for each count for a total of 360 days, the citation filed in Pennsylvania shows.

He must also complete an anger management class and a domestic violence programme, as well as having no contact with Yolanda Hadid or a security guard also allegedly involved in the bust-up.

If there are no further issues, a judge could terminate the probation after six months.

News of the charges came after Malik issued a statement denying he struck Yolanda Hadid, a television personality and former model best known as a star of US reality TV show The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

A representative for Gigi Hadid, who has been dating Bradford-born Malik on-and-off since 2015, asked for privacy.

