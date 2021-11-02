Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Jessica Simpson celebrates four years of being sober

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 3.38am
Pop singer Jessica Simpson celebrated four years of being sober (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Pop singer Jessica Simpson celebrated four years of being sober (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Pop singer Jessica Simpson celebrated four years of being sober by sharing an “unrecognisable” picture from the day she stopped drinking.

The US star, 41, who as well as her music career starred in films including The Dukes Of Hazzard and Employee Of The Month, said alcohol had left her “exhausted”.

She shared a makeup-free picture from the morning of November 1 2017 with her 5.6 million Instagram followers, the day she gave up alcohol.

In a lengthy caption, Simpson wrote: “I can’t believe it has been 4yrs! It feels like maybe 2. I think that is a good thing. Ha.

“There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage.

“The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad.

“I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”

Simpson has three children with former NFL player Eric Johnson.

Her relationship with Nick Lachey was the subject of MTV reality series Newlyweds: Nick And Jessica.

The show began in 2003, a year after Simpson and Lachey married, and ended in 2005, the year they filed for divorce.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier