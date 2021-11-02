Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Thomasin McKenzie remembers late Last Night In Soho co-star Dame Diana Rigg

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 7.02am
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Ian West/PA)
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Ian West/PA)

Last Night In Soho star Thomasin McKenzie has paid tribute to her late co-star Dame Diana Rigg, hailing her as “an icon” with “a really great sense of humour”.

The British actress, whose career included 1960s TV classic The Avengers, a Bond film and the sprawling HBO series Game Of Thrones, died on September 10 2020, aged 82, and the new psychological horror film, directed by Edgar Wright, features her last screen role.

New Zealand star McKenzie told the PA news agency: “I remember telling my grandmother I was going to be working with Diana Rigg and my grandma is 94 and was alive while Diana Rigg was out there.

“She’s had such an incredible career and has moved so many people around the world, she’s a real icon, and my grandmother was pretty excited to say the least.

“She was wonderful, she was really wonderful.”

In the film McKenzie plays a young woman who travels from her home in Cornwall to study fashion in London, where she mysteriously travels to the 1960s and encounters an aspiring singer, played by The Queen’s Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy.

Reflecting on the shoot, McKenzie said: “I have a funny story about Diana actually.

“I used my Cornish accent all throughout the shoot, in between takes and everything, just so it was a natural as possible.

SHOWBIZ As You Desire Me
Dame Diana Rigg died last year (Yui Mok/PA)

“So I always used my Cornish accent with Diana, she didn’t realise I was from New Zealand, she thought I was Cornish.

“And so my mum (the New Zealand actress Miranda Harcourt) came to set with me one day and she was desperate to meet Diana so I introduced them.

“My mum starts talking in her strong Kiwi accent.

“I remember Diana just doing a double take like, ‘What is going on?’

“She was very confused.

“So I just thought that was quite funny.

“Diana had a really, really great sense of humour and I really loved how Edgar and Diana bonded so beautifully, they really loved being in each other’s presence and I felt very honoured being able to witness that.”

Last Night In Soho is out now in UK cinemas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]