Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ed Sheeran reveals who he thinks will win Strictly Come Dancing

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 8.46am Updated: November 2 2021, 10.24am
Ed Sheeran (PA)
Ed Sheeran (PA)

Ed Sheeran has tipped actress Rose Ayling-Ellis to win this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The EastEnders actress and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice made Strictly history when they scored 40 in week six, the earliest the top mark has ever been achieved in the competition, for a Halloween-themed tango performed to Sheeran’s latest hit Shivers.

Asked on BBC Breakfast if he knew he had “written the perfect tango song”, he told Dan Walker and Sally Nugent: “No… whenever I have people dance to my songs on Strictly it’s usually Thinking Out Loud or Perfect, so it was actually a really nice thing to… it was a really pleasant surprise and I thought she did wonderfully and I think she’s going to win.”

Singer-songwriter Sheeran had surprised the couple with a video message on Saturday night.

He said: “Hey Rose, Ed Sheeran here. Thank-you so much for dancing to my track Shivers with Giovanni. I hope you have a wonderful rest of the season, I hope you win and I’m really honoured that you’re dancing to it. Have a great day, lots of love.”

This year’s Strictly has a number of firsts as soap star Ayling-Ellis, who has played the character Frankie Lewis since 2020, is the first deaf contestant to take part and former Bake Off winner John Whaite is competing as part of the first male same-sex pairing.

Sheeran, 30, released his fourth solo studio album =, or Equals, last month and it comes after he married long-term partner Cherry Seaborn in 2019, with daughter Lyra Antarctica being born the following year.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I learnt how to dance for Thinking Out Loud and it is a really difficult skill to master and it’s not just about getting the moves right, it’s about your facial expression… and she’s just absolutely nailing it, really, really nailing it.”

He also spoke about collaborating with Sir Elton John on three Christmas songs, the first of which he said is being released at the beginning of December and is titled Merry Christmas.

The singer later posted an update on Instagram to say he was done quarantining after revealing on October 24 that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

He wrote: “Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine. Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there.”

His new music is on track to dominate this week’s UK singles charts, according to an early look from the Official Charts Company released on Monday, who say his single Overpass Graffiti is on track to claim the number one spot while former chart-toppers Shivers and Bad Habits are set for second and fifth place on the singles chart respectively.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]