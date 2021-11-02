Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Britney Spears lawyer demands her father hand over material on alleged bugging

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 10.28pm
Britney Spears’s lawyer has demanded her father hand over all documents and communications related to the alleged surveillance of the singer, court records show (PA)
Britney Spears’s lawyer has demanded her father hand over all documents and communications related to the alleged surveillance of the singer, court records show.

Mathew Rosengart, the high-powered Hollywood lawyer who has been representing the pop superstar since July, accused Jamie Spears, 69, of wanting his daughter’s conservatorship terminated for selfish reasons.

He alleges Jamie is attempting to avoid being questioned under oath about his role in the complex legal arrangement that has controlled the star’s life and career since 2008.

Mathew Rosengart, the lawyer representing Britney Spears, has demanded her father answer questions under oath (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Jamie was suspended from his role overseeing her 60 million dollar estate (£44 million) in September after calling for the conservatorship to be brought to an end.

In new legal filings in Los Angeles, Mr Rosengart has accused the elder Spears of trying to avoid answering questions about the alleged surveillance of the singer inside her home.

He is demanding “all documents and communications relating to any recording or listening device in the home or bedroom of Britney Jean Spears, including all documents and communications relating to the decision to place any such recording or listening device and the records of any such recording”.

The documentary Controlling Britney Spears alleges Spears’s conversations with her two sons and boyfriend were taped.

Britney Spears could soon regain control of her life and career (PA)

In a statement issued at the time, Vivian Thoreen, Jamie’s former lawyer, said: “All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court. His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court.”

Elsewhere in the latest legal filing, which was made available on Tuesday ahead of a Los Angeles court hearing on November 12, Mr Rosengart included a note to depose Jamie on October 20.

Jamie replaced Ms Thoreen with Alex Weingarten last month. It is not clear if he was deposed.

Mr Rosengart is also requesting detailed information about the running of his client’s estate.

He is seeking information about the role of Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, which previously managed Spears’s estate.

Jamie’s legal team has long said it was his smart management of his daughter’s money that saved her from financial ruin.

Spears, 39, has not performed live since 2018. She announced her engagement to actor and model Sam Asghari, 27, in September.

Spears was placed under the conservatorship, a legal arrangement usually reserved for the very old or infirm, after suffering a series of mental breakdowns.

Judge Brenda Penny could terminate the conservatorship at the November 12 hearing.

