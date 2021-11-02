Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jared Leto stars as sinister vampire superhero in latest Morbius trailer

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 10.58pm
Jared Leto stars as a sinister vampiric superhero in the latest trailer for Morbius (PA)
Jared Leto stars as a sinister vampiric superhero in the latest trailer for Morbius.

The Oscar-winning actor, 49, appears in the film as Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist whose attempts at curing a rare blood disorder leave him with mysterious powers.

The trailer reveals Leto’s anti-hero has been missing for two months before being found on a container ship that washed up on Long Island, New York.

“I went from dying to being more alive than ever,” Morbius says in the teaser while explaining his new powers of improved strength and speed as well as “some sort of bat radar”.

Morbius is seen flying through subway tunnels before saying: “There’s something inside of me that wants to hunt and consume blood.”

The trailer also includes references to Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom. Morbius is produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel.

Leto teased the trailer and said: “Who is MORBIUS? Meet the brilliant Dr. Michael Morbius and his powerful alter-ego, straight from the 50th anniversary of his Marvel comic debut to his first ever big screen appearance.”

Morbius also stars Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson.

It will be released in UK cinemas on January 28.

