Ed Sheeran and Yungblud among stars set to perform at MTV EMAs

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 2.48am
(BBC/PA)
(BBC/PA)

Ed Sheeran, Yungblud and Maneskin are among the musical acts who will take to the stage at MTV’s upcoming music awards ceremony.

The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) ceremony is bringing stars from around the globe together in Budapest, Hungary on November 14.

The event returns to a live in-person show after last year’s ceremony had to be held virtually for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.

American rapper Saweetie is hosting and performing at the awards show, as well as being nominated for best new artist alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Griff, Giveon, Rauw Alejandro and The Kid Laroi.

Justin Bieber leads the way in nominations with eight, including top gongs of best artist and best video.

The Canadian superstar, 27, is also battling against himself for best song as Peaches and STAY featuring The Kid Laroi are both in contention.

American Music Awards 2020
Doja Cat has been nominated for six awards (Emma McIntyre/PA)

US artists Lil Nas X and Doja Cat both have six nominations each and are going up against each other for best artist, best song, best video and best collaboration.

American singer Olivia Rodrigo, Australian artist The Kid Laroi and chart-topping singer Sheeran are all tied with five nominations each.

Rodrigo, the 18-year-old pop sensation who has enjoyed a breakout year thanks to songs including Drivers Licence and Good 4 U, is a first-time nominee.

Presenters during the awards show include Rita Ora, Olly Alexander, DJ Joel Corry and model Winnie Harlow.

The Graham Norton Show – London
Yungblud is set to perform at the awards show in Budapest (Matt Crossick/PA)

The winners of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, Italian rock band Maneskin, are also set to perform at the ceremony.

Imagine Dragons, Griff, girl in red, Kim Petras and Columbia’s Maluma will also take to the stage.

German-born pop star Petras will be the first transgender performer at the awards show in Budapest.

MTV recently stood by the location of the awards show despite the country’s recent passage of legislation widely condemned as anti-LGBT.

The 2021 MTV EMAs will air on November 14 at 9pm GMT on MTV UK.

