Meghan Trainor’s husband and baby son make cameo in new Christmas music video

An error occurred. Please try again.

Meghan Trainor reads to her baby son Riley in the music video for her new Christmas single.

The singer, 27, sits with her child, who was born in February, on her lap as she reads him a story in the video for My Kind Of Present.

Her husband, the Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, also makes an appearance in the video, playing video games while his wife decorates a Christmas tree.

Riley, who is dressed in tartan pyjamas with a white polar bear on the front, reaches out to turn the pages as Trainor, in green satin nightwear, rests an arm on his chest.

The camera zooms into the book, featuring Trainor in glamorous attire wrapping gifts, shaking presents and dancing in front of the camera.

The song is featured on Trainor’s festive album A Very Trainor Christmas.

Former The Voice UK coach Trainor and Sabara married in 2018 and will celebrate their wedding anniversary on her birthday on December 22.