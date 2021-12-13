Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Kim Kardashian West passes first criminal law exam

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 2.59pm
Kim Kardashian West (Ian West/PA)
Kim Kardashian West (Ian West/PA)

Kim Kardashian West has passed her first law exam on the way to becoming a criminal justice lawyer.

The reality star revealed she has passed the “baby bar” on her fourth attempt as she studies a law apprenticeship.

Celebrating her success on Twitter, the 41-year-old said: “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.

“I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!”

Kardashian West aims to follow in the footsteps of her father Robert Kardashian, who was a member of OJ Simpson’s defence team.

“My dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would’ve been my best study partner,” she added.

“I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like him, but he would’ve been my best cheerleader.”

The “baby bar” is administered by the state of California and is the first of two exams the Skims founder will need to pass.

She said: “In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate.

“I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route.

“But it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

The mother-of-four has said she had Covid-19 with a fever when she failed her third attempt but she “wasn’t making excuses”.

Kardashian West thanked her lawyer mentors Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, who allowed her to watch their “every move” in a courtroom.

She also thanked law professors Sam Farkas and Chuck Shonholtz who delivered four-hour daily sessions on video conferencing and weekly tests.

Kardashian West added: “You changed my life.”