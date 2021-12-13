Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

First look at Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald in trailer for Fantastic Beasts 3

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 3.39pm Updated: December 13 2021, 6.59pm
Mads Mikkelsen (Warner Bros/PA)
Mads Mikkelsen (Warner Bros/PA)

Mads Mikkelsen has made his debut as evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore.

The Danish actor took over the role from Johnny Depp, who departed the Harry Potter prequel series after losing a High Court battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The dramatic three-minute teaser, set several years after the events of The Crimes Of Grindelwald, sees Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander and Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore prepare to face the shadowy figure of Grindelwald in battle.

Mikkelsen’s take on the character appears markedly different from his predecessor’s, eschewing spiked white hair in favour of a cropped and darker look.

Hollywood star Depp’s Grindelwald also had a pallid complexion, while Mikkelsen appears less pale.

“If you listen carefully enough, the past whispers to you,” Law says before introducing the protagonists, which he describes as “a magizoologist, his indispensable assistant, a wizard descended from a very old family, a school teacher and a muggle.”

Mikkelsen is later seen in character announcing: “Our war with the muggles begins today.”

Viewers are also treated to throwback surprises from the original films, including a visit to Hogwarts and what appears to be the school’s secret Room of Requirement, which was an important location in the original Potter series.

The fast of Fantastic Beats 3 includes Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law (Warner Bros/PA)

The film – the third in the series – is due to arrive in April 2022 and will see the return of David Yates, director of the later four Harry Potter films and the first two Fantastic Beasts movies.

While the spin-offs take place long before the events involving Harry, Ron and Hermione, fans will be familiar with younger versions of characters such as Dumbledore.

Fantastic Beasts 3 was originally due to begin filming in March 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic prompted Warner Bros to postpone until September.

Depp, 58, later stepped down from the role of Grindelwald after losing his high-profile libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article which labelled him a “wife beater”.

Mikkelsen, 56, whose credits include Bond villain Le Chiffre and Dr Hannibal Lecter in the television series Hannibal, was subsequently announced as his replacement.