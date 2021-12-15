Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK & World

Jamie Foxx: Biggest parenting mistake was not making enough time for my daughter

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 6.27am
Jamie Foxx attending the UK special screening of Just Mercy held at the Vue Cinema, Leicester Square in London.
Actor Jamie Foxx has admitted his biggest parenting mistake was not making enough time for his daughter.

The Djano Unchained star said he had wrongly believed that gifts such as trips to Disneyland would help “fix” his relationships.

Answering questions on The Ellen Show web series Dad Confessions, Foxx said he had undergone an “uncomfortable” therapy session where the issues had been addressed.

Responding to “What is your biggest parenting fail?” he replied: “Making sure I made time.

“Like early on and I’m trying to make it and everything like that.

“I would show up and I would take my daughter to Disneyland.

“I thought Disneyland would fix everything, Mickey Mouse is going to fix it. I came to find out that it didn’t work.

“In a very uncomfortable session with a therapist I found out my daughter was like ‘I don’t need Disneyland, Dad, I just need you.

He added: “So time, time is priceless.”

