Home Entertainment TV & Film

Paul Rudd to host Saturday Night Live with reduced cast amid Omicron surge

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 10.29pm
Paul Rudd (Ian West/PA)
Paul Rudd (Ian West/PA)

Long-running US sketch show Saturday Night Live (SNL) will go ahead with a reduced cast and crew, and without a live audience, due to the surge in Omicron cases.

The show, which airs on US network NBC and is available on Sky Comedy in the UK, is due to be hosted by actor Paul Rudd, with music from English electro-pop star Charli XCX.

A statement from the show said: “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew.

“The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.”

The show is taped live in Rockefeller Plaza in New York, and the spike in Covid cases is having a significant impact on the entertainment industry.

A number of Broadway shows have already axed performances.

Productions of Moulin Rouge, Mrs Doubtfire, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child and Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill are among those impacted.

Saturday’s episode of SNL will be Marvel star Rudd’s fifth time on hosting duties.

It will be the last instalment of SNL this year.

