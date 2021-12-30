Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Squid Game creator in talks with Netflix over more seasons

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 6.00pm
The creator of Squid Game has said he is in talks with Netflix over more seasons of the hit series (Aaron Chown/PA)

The creator of Squid Game has said he is in talks with Netflix over more seasons of the hit series.

The dystopian Korean drama, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, follows desperate people who are invited to take part in a mystery game which could win them 45.6 billion South Korean won (about £28 million).

To win the jackpot, the 456 contestants must play traditional children’s games, with the price of failure being death.

Speaking to Korean broadcaster KBS, the series creator said he is currently speaking to the streaming giant about the show’s future.

Hwang, who had the idea for the series in 2008, said: “I’m in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three.

“We will come to a conclusion any time soon,” the 50-year-old said, according to The Korea Times.

Squid Game broke the record for Netflix’s most popular series launch, surpassing raunchy period drama Bridgerton, which was watched by 82 million households in its first month.

In its first 28 days on Netflix, Squid Game was watched by 111 million users, the company has previously said.

The series, which debuted in September, has nine episodes.

Key cast members in Squid Game include Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-jun and HoYeon Jung.

Netflix is yet to officially announce a season two renewal of the drama, which became an overnight global hit and pop culture phenomenon.

