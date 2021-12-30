Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Georgia Tennant celebrates 10 years with David by posting wedding picture

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 6.46pm
David Tennant after winning the Drama Performance award for his portrayal of Dennis Nilsen in Des (Ian West/PA)
David Tennant after winning the Drama Performance award for his portrayal of Dennis Nilsen in Des (Ian West/PA)

Georgia Tennant (nee Moffett) has celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary to her husband, David, by posting a picture of the couple on their wedding day.

The actress and producer, 37, married Doctor Who star David Tennant, 50, on December 30 2011.

In an Instagram post she wrote: “The happiest day followed by the happiest life. Thanks DT. #tenwithten #niche.”

The photograph shows the couple hugging son Ty.

The award-winning actor can be seen looking down at Ty and smiling at him as his mother cradles his head.

David Tennant is wearing a suit and his wife is in a tiara and white chiffon dress with a veil.

The couple have five children – 19-year-old Ty, 10-year-old Olive, eight-year-old Wilfred, Doris, six, and Birdie, 21 months.

Tennant adopted his wife’s son Ty from a previous relationship.

Tolkien UK Premiere – London
Ty (left) and David Tennant attending the UK premiere of Tolkien held at Curzon Mayfair, London (Ian West/PA)

The couple met in 2008 on the set of Doctor Who when Georgia Tennant played the Doctor’s genetically engineered daughter, Jenny.

The character was so popular that she was given her own audio spin-off, called Jenny, which was created by audio drama producer Big Finish.

Friends of the couple added comments underneath the post.

The author and presenter Giovanna Fletcher posted five red hearts, while the actress Isabella Pappas wished the couple a happy anniversary, followed by three hearts.

