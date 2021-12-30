Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pop Idol star Michelle McManus tests positive for Covid-19 while pregnant

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 7.26pm
Michelle McManus (Danny Lawson/PA)
Michelle McManus (Danny Lawson/PA)

Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus has said a positive coronavirus test was “not the Christmas present I was hoping for” ahead of the birth of her second child.

The Glaswegian singer thanked NHS staff for their efforts with the vaccine rollout and said she was “grateful” for being double jabbed.

Posting a picture of her lateral flow test on social media, she said: “Not quite the Christmas present I was hoping for but thankfully me & bump are now feeling a bit better.

“So very grateful that I had been double vaccinated.

“Thank you to our incredible @NHSGGC & all those responsible for the brilliant vaccine roll out across Scotland.”

McManus, who won the second series of the talent show in 2003, is expected to welcome her new addition early next year with husband Jeff Nimmo.

They tied the knot four years ago and have a one-year-old son, Harry.

The singer rose to fame 16 years ago as the champion of the second and final series of Pop Idol.

Following her reality TV show success, McManus enjoyed a number one with her debut single All This Time.

She released her first and only album, The Meaning Of Love, the following year but was dropped by her record label a short while later.

Over the years she has made a number of TV appearances, including in a special of Gillian McKeith’s You Are What You Eat, and from 2009 until 2011 she hosted STV lifestyle programme The Hour.

