Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Katy Perry’s Las Vegas show features giant toilet and surgical mask

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 4.04pm
Katy Perry’s Perry Las Vegas show features giant toilet and surgical mask on stage (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Katy Perry’s Perry Las Vegas show features giant toilet and surgical mask on stage (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Katy Perry has shared pictures from her Las Vegas residency featuring a huge toilet and surgical mask on stage.

The pop singer, 37, sported a mushroom cap during her residency at Resorts World Las Vegas, performing among huge prop mushrooms.

The superstar transported fans on a ride through Perry Playland, featuring a talking poo in a giant orange toilet and drinking a stein of beer with a huge surgical mask on stage.

Hours before the show, Perry posted a 35-second clip on Instagram of her dressed as a red mushroom wading through undergrowth, captioning the post: “Are you ready to #play?”

Divided into five acts, the performance was designed by Baz Halpin and Silent House Productions, who were responsible for Perry’s Prismatic Tour and her 2015 Super Bowl performance.

The California-born star posted six images on Instagram, with each post spelling out the words “Thank you for playing with me” before adding the date of her debut show on December 29.

Perry has been dating Lord Of The Rings star Orlando Bloom since 2016 and they became engaged in 2019 after a brief separation.

The couple have a one-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]