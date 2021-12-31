Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Family of director Jean-Marc Vallee say he ‘wanted to live a long life’

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 5.12pm
The family of Jean-Marc Vallee have paid tribute to the ‘deeply human’ filmmaker (Ian West/PA)
The family of Jean-Marc Vallee, who died suddenly on Christmas Day, have said he “wanted to live a long life”.

Director and producer Vallee, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series Big Little Lies and whose 2013 drama Dallas Buyers Club earned multiple Oscar nominations, was 58.

The filmmaker died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada.

Jean-Marc Vallee
In a statement, sons Alex and Emile Vallee, who are both actors, have said their father was working on major projects before his untimely death.

“Our father was a generous man, deeply human and who lived life to its fullest.

“He wanted to live a long life and was working on major projects.

“He was a source of inspiration for many and leaves wonderful memories for those who had the privilege to work with him, to love him and to appreciate his craft,” they said.

The family announced on Friday that a preliminary coroner’s report “could not establish” an exact cause of death.

However, the coroner has ruled it out as being from intervention of another party, a voluntary act or a known disease.

Stars Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey and Laura Dern shared tributes this week, saying their hearts are “broken”.

Following the outpouring of tributes, Vallee’s sons added: “We wish to thank everyone who took the time to express their sadness and compassion.

“We are very grateful by the outpouring of support received from around the world.”

The statement added: “Jean-Marc would say, cut, print, thank you, bye!”

Director Vallee was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking, directing stars including Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal over the past decade.

The filmmaker often shot with natural light and hand-held cameras. His crew roamed up and down the Pacific Coast Trail to shoot Witherspoon in 2014’s Wild.

He became a sought-after name in Hollywood after Dallas Buyers Club, featuring McConaughey and Jared Leto, earned six Academy Award nominations including best picture.

McConaughey and Leto took home Oscars for best actor and best supporting actor, respectively, for their roles in the movie.

