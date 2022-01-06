Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Netflix documentary to explore life and death of Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 9.18pm
A new Netflix documentary is to explore the life and death of Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith (Francis Specker/PA)
A new documentary exploring the life and death of Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith is in production, Netflix have announced.

The feature-length film will include never-before seen footage to tell the tale of the model, who “blazed a trail” throughout the 90s before her death in 2007 at the age of 39.

Throughout her career she modelled for brands including H&M and was voted Playboy’s Playmate of the Year in 1993.

Smith also made several television and film appearances including the Naked Gun 33+1⁄3: The Final Insult in 1994 and US sitcom The Naked Truth.

Smith modelled for brands including H&M (Playboy/PA)

The streaming giant confirmed the documentary, to be directed by Ursula Macfarlane, was in production but said it was as yet untitled.

It will show Smith on the verge of global stardom and offer a unique glimpse into her life out of the spotlight as well as her dreams as a young mother.

The documentary will also include testimonies from those who knew the model away from the camera.

Macfarlane, who is known for the 2019 documentary Untouchable about disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein, said she had approached the project as “an epic mystery tale”.

“How did someone with so much charisma and jaw-dropping beauty, with the world at her feet, fall so far, so quickly?” she said.

“Now feels like the right time to re-examine the life of yet another beautiful young woman whose life has been picked over and ultimately destroyed by our culture.

“I am thrilled to work with Netflix and Propagate to make a moving, unflinching and sensitive portrayal of one of the most misunderstood women of our time.”

A release date for the documentary is yet to be announced.

