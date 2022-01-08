Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Miley Cyrus celebrates younger sister Noah’s 22nd birthday

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 10.24pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Miley Cyrus has celebrated the 22nd birthday of her younger sister Noah, noting that she shares the same date as David Bowie and Elvis.

The pop superstar, 29, shared a series of photos of the pair to Instagram, including throwback shots from when Noah made a guest appearance on Miley’s breakout TV show Hannah Montana.

The first photo sees the grown-up sisters embracing in a tight hug, with the following images showing the pair in their younger years.

One of the throwback clips in the post from the Disney Channel show sees Miley, playing the character of Hannah, saying: “Don’t be scared”, to which Noah’s character says: “Stop starring at me, you freak.”

Miley captioned the post: “It’s my baby sisters birthday @noahcyrus #22 (this legend has the same bday as Bowie & Elvis obvi).”

Noah, who is also a singer, commented: “I love u above and beyond my sister.”

She is the fifth child of country singer Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, and the youngest sibling of Miley, Trace and Brandi.

Their mother Tish also commented on the post: “Dying over these pics!!!!”

To mark her own birthday, Noah shared a black and white photo of herself on Instagram, and wrote: “22 trips around the sun.”

Noah has followed in her musical family’s footsteps by producing three EPs and numerous singles including July and Make Me (Cry) featuring Labrinth.

She was also nominated for the best new artist Grammy Award in 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier