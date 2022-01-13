Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Alec Baldwin has not ‘turned over’ his phone to US authorities

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 7.18pm Updated: January 13 2022, 9.10pm
Alec Baldwin has not ‘turned over’ his phone to detectives (Ian West/PA)
Alec Baldwin has not 'turned over' his phone to detectives (Ian West/PA)

Alec Baldwin has not “turned over” his phone to the US authorities investigating the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, the Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

Authorities in the US issued a search warrant on December 16 for the actor’s mobile phone to be seized and searched as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Hutchins.

It is believed there may be evidence on the phone relevant to the incident in which a prop gun went off, fatally injuring the 42-year-old cinematographer on the Rust film set in New Mexico.

In a statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office on Thursday, they said: “To date, the cell phone has not been turned over to authorities.”

Last week, the US actor said any suggestion that he is not complying with a search warrant for his phone is a “lie”, in a video he shared to Instagram.

Santa Fe magistrates court issued the warrant for the phone to be seized and searched in December, but Baldwin has yet to give his “consent”.

On Thursday, the authorities said: “When Mr Baldwin had not immediately provided his phone pursuant to the initial search warrant, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office also reached out for assistance from the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office.

“The District Attorney’s Office began working with Mr Baldwin’s attorney to retrieve the phone.

Alec Baldwin
Actor Alec Baldwin has said he did not know the gun contained a live round (Jeff Rayner/PA)

“The Sheriff’s Office was advised that, due to jurisdictional concerns, the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office would be facilitating the retrieval of the phone on a consent basis.

“On December 20 2021, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office was advised that the Santa Fe District Attorney was in negotiations with Mr Baldwin’s attorney to obtain consent to retrieve the phone and its contents.

“To date, the cell phone has not been turned over to authorities.”

Director Joel Souza, 48, was also wounded in the October shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Baldwin has said he did not know the gun contained a live round and that investigators must find out who put it in the weapon.

