Disney shares trailer for infamous sex tape drama Pam And Tommy

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 11.20am Updated: January 19 2022, 12.04pm
Disney shares trailer for infamous sex tape drama Pam And Tommy (Ian West/PA)
Disney has shared the trailer for its original series based on the true story of actress Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee’s infamous sex tape.

Set in the early days of the internet, the eight-part series shares how the intimate video, made by the Baywatch star and her musician lover, turned into a global sensation.

Filmed by the couple in private, the VHS tape was stolen from their home by a disgruntled contractor, played by actor Seth Rogen, and uploaded to the web in 1997.

Based on true events, Pam And Tommy stars Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Lee.

During the trailer, Anderson was asked if she knew anything about Lee, to which she responded: “I knew he was the drummer from Motley Crue… I liked his smile, I still do.”

Also during the clip, James said: “Everyone wants beautiful and perfect.”

The trailer shows Rogan, who produced the series, examining the stolen sex tape before actor Nick Offerman said: “It’s so private.

“It’s like we’re seeing something we’re not supposed to be seeing.”

The original series is written by Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis, and directed by Craig Gillespie, who also directed the 2017 drama I, Tonya.

American actor Dave Franco, of 21 Jump Street, also serves as an executive producer on the series.

During the trailer, James is heard to say: “You don’t seem to understand what a big deal this is.”

Stan, who starred in Winter Soldier, responds: “I’m on that tape just the same as you.”

James rebukes: “But this is worse for me.”

Three episodes of Pam And Tommy will premiere on February 2.

Disney says robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for all.

