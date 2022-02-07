Disney announces release date for new Kardashian reality show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Disney+ has revealed the new Kardashian-Jenner reality show will launch on the streaming service this spring.

The streamer announced the show’s release date of April 14 alongside a new teaser trailer for the series which shows the famous siblings and their “momager” Kris Jenner.

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family – Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendal and Kris – can be seen posing in glass boxes before they smash out and strut in a line together.

The clip teases that the show will once again explore the famous family’s lives as the words “all the walls will be shattered” are branded across the screen.

Disney has said the new series will tell a “rivetingly honest story of love and life in the spotlight” and will follow the family’s lives from the pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the joys of playtime and school drop-offs with their children.

The family’s original reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, came to an end in June 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons of the show, which became a pop culture juggernaut after launching in 2007 with a cast of largely unknown sisters.

Kim Kardashian West has previously said new developments in their lives – including sister Kourtney’s relationship with rock star Travis Barker – will be “fun” to see during filming of the new show.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from husband Kanye West last year (Ian West/PA)

She also previously hinted that filming for the new show started in September, three months after the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kourtney and Barker got engaged in October, meaning the proposal could feature in the new show.

Kylie Jenner recently revealed on Instagram that she had welcomed her second child with partner Travis Scott on January 2, and so her pregnancy journey is also likely to feature in the series.

It is not yet known if the romance between Kim, who filed for divorce from husband Kanye West last year, and comedian Pete Davidson will be a storyline.

The couple made headlines over the weekend after Kim hit back at West, calling his social media attacks “hurtful” after he claimed their daughter was on TikTok against his will.

The Kardashians will air on Disney+ from April 14.