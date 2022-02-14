Naomi Campbell: My daughter is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Naomi Campbell has said her daughter is the “biggest blessing” she could ever imagine, while confirming the child was not adopted.

The 51-year-old supermodel surprised the world in May by announcing the news that she had become a mother to a baby girl, having previously not revealed she was expected a child.

Campbell has now been photographed with her daughter for the first time as she poses with the baby for the cover of British Vogue’s March issue.

She told the magazine: “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her.

“But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Campbell also confirmed that the child was not adopted, adding: “She’s my child.”

Alongside her new motherhood duties, she has continued to walk the runways of some of the world’s most illustrious fashion designers, including Versace, Alexander McQueen, Balmain and Lanvin.

The London-born model said that she still enjoyed the runway shows but admitted she finds it “nerve-racking” walking alongside younger up-and-coming models.

She added: “Because I’m 51 years old walking with girls who are 18.

“It’s great to be with these young ‘uns at my age, but I have to say, at one of the shows I was like, ‘Come on, girls! Pick up your feet! Why are you walking so slow?’

Naomi Campbell has walked the runway for some of the biggest fashion designers in the world (Ian West/PA Wire)

“I definitely feel like my time was more joyful. We smiled, we got to show off our personalities.”

Reflecting on her earlier career, she described it as an “incredible time” but did underline that it was hard work with a lot of shows and outfit changes, but she said that she and her fellow models would never say they were tired as they all loved it.

“We did eight shows a day and then we would go and celebrate with the designers in the evening,” she added.

“I wonder sometimes if models now could have kept up with us.”

Campbell was discovered as a schoolgirl and went on to become the first British black model to appear on the cover of British Vogue.

She has now become a role model for a younger generation of black models who are dominating the fashion industry and helping to shift beauty ideals.

Campbell said she was “proud” to see more diversity in the industry now, but recalled the challenges she faced during her career.

She explained: “There were lots of times when I would walk in the fashion shows, but I was never picked for the ad campaigns and it would hurt – it really hurt. I would have to suck it up and keep moving.

“Of course, it would have been great to have had that support around me back then, but I’m proud to see it happen now, I’m proud to see the diversity now.”

See the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from February 22.