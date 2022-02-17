Kate Winslet to present SAG lifetime achievement award to Dame Helen Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate Winslet to present SAG lifetime achievement award to Dame Helen Mirren

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 10.27pm
Dame Helen Mirren and Kate Winslet (Matt Crossick/Ian West/PA
Kate Winslet will present Dame Helen Mirren with the lifetime achievement award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAGs).

Stage and screen star Dame Helen, 76, will receive the prize from her Collateral Beauty co-star during the 28th annual ceremony on February 27.

With 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins, Dame Helen is the most decorated SAG lifetime achievement recipient, according to the union.

Catherine the Great Screening – London
Dame Helen Mirren (Scott Garfitt/PA)

The veteran actress will be adding this latest honour to a large collection of awards including an Oscar, a Tony, a Golden Globe, an Olivier and multiple Emmy and Bafta awards.

Across her 50-year acting career, she has played everything from a gangster’s girlfriend in 1980’s The Long Good Friday to Queen Elizabeth II in 2006’s The Queen, which won her the best actress Oscar.

Her previous SAG awards include best actress in a supporting role for 2001’s Gosford Park and best actress for The Queen.

Dame Helen was also made a dame in the Queen’s 2003 Birthday Honours for her services to drama.

Her latest project will see her star alongside fellow screen veteran Jim Broadbent in the upcoming film The Duke, which is based on the true story of the theft of a valuable portrait from The National Gallery in London.

Winslet has also been nominated for an SAG Award in the best female actor in a television movie or limited series category for her role in the crime series Mare Of Easttown, on which she is also an executive producer.

She has also received 13 SAG Awards nominations, with three wins for her roles in 1995’s Sense And Sensibility, 2012’s Mildred Pierce and 2008’s The Reader, which also won her the Oscar and Bafta for best actress.

The Hollywood actress has a further impressive list of acting credits, including 1997’s Titanic, 2001’s Iris, 2004’s Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind and 2015’s Steve Jobs.

The 28th annual SAG Awards will be broadcast live from Santa Monica, California, on February 27.

