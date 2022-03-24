Host of stars to read poetry at event raising money for Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Host of stars to read poetry at event raising money for Ukrainian refugees

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 12.03pm
Dame Harriet Walter will be among the stars reading poetry to raise funds for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine (David Parry/PA)
Dame Harriet Walter and Juliet Stevenson are among the stars who will join Ukrainian poets to raise money for the humanitarian crisis.

The Poets for Ukraine fundraiser will be held at the JW3 in London on Sunday evening, with the funds raised being donated to Hope and Aid Direct as well as Goods for Good to help Ukrainian refugees.

Comedian Meera Syal, actress Sophie Ward, singer-songwriter Jessie Ware and theatre turned film director Sir Nicholas Hytner have also been announced as part of the line-up, alongside this year’s Costa Book Prize winner Hannah Lowe.

Actress Juliet Stevenson has welcomed Ukrainian refugees into her home (PA)

Former Scottish Maker Jackie Kay, Imtiaz Dharker – who holds the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry – and American poet Naomi Shihab Nye, who will appear from the US, will also perform.

Ex-National Poet of Wales Gillian Clarke and Forward prize winner Fiona Benson will also appear at the event, alongside former Poet Laureates Carol Ann Duffy and Andrew Motion.

They will all read for up to five minutes to a live and virtual audience, sharing the stage with Ukrainian poets including Ilya Kaminsky and Lyuba Yakimchuk, some of whom will appear by video from the front line.

A message of support will come from the curator of Kyiv’s Book Festival, Oksana Shchur.

Russian-speaking Dame Harriet will read a poem by Soviet poet Anna Akhmatova, who was shortlisted for a Nobel Prize in 1965.

Singer-songwriter Jessie Ware will perform a poetry reading at the Ukraine fundraising event (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Actress Stevenson, who will perform a reading, last week offered one of her adult children’s bedrooms to a Ukrainian mother and her six-year-old daughter.

The fundraiser is the initiative of Poets for Ukraine, a collective of British poets who came together to offer support, raise funds and show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, led by Jacqueline Saphra.

She said: “Even at this time of suffering, peril and disinformation, poetry continues to speak and to communicate some deep truths.

“This day is an opportunity for the poets to galvanise, nourish and support us and bring us together.”

Olesya Khromeychuk, director of the Ukrainian Institute London, said: “When Ukraine was split between empires, it was poets who took on the role of statesmen and stateswomen.

“Ukraine has a rich poetic tradition, still largely unknown in the West.

“It is thus particularly important for poets around the world to build cultural bridges with Ukraine that no wars can burn.” 

The poetry session will be followed by an evening gala at the JW3.

