Celebrities stun in sequins on the Oscars red carpet

Sparkles have long been a hallmark of awards season, nothing says elevated formalwear like a dash of sequins.

This year’s Oscars is no different, with celebrities clamouring to wear sequins in all colours of the rainbow.

From the exuberant to the understated, this is how sparkles made their way onto the Academy Awards red carpet.

Lupita Nyong’o (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Lupita Nyong’o scooped an Oscar back in 2014 wearing a pale blue Prada gown and she chose to wear the Italian brand again, this time a golden long-sleeved dress with a textural skirt and unusual pink spots on the bodice.

Zendaya (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Continuing with the trend of statement sequins was Zendaya, wearing a silver skirt and satin shirt by Valentino.

This is swiftly becoming a favourite silhouette of Zendaya’s: a high-waisted skirt and a super crop top, to show off an ample amount of abs.

Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Jessica Chastain floated down the red carpet in a glittering Gucci gown, with a gold bodice ombre’d into a purple skirt and ruffle detailing.

Alana Haim (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Alana Haim kept things simple and elegant on the red carpet in a silver scalloped gown with long sleeves and her hair and make-up kept natural.

Naomi Scott (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Naomi Scott wore a deep purple Fendi gown with a cape, high neckline and bejewelled detailing.

Demi Singleton (Jordan Strauss/AP)

King Richard star Demi Singleton continued her successful run of Miu Miu outfits, wearing a playful strapless column dress with whimsical sequinned detailing.

Venus Williams (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Venus Williams was ethereal in an all-white Elie Saab gown with silver accents.

Olivia Colman (Jordan Strauss/AP)

You cannot go wrong with Dior, and Olivia Colman kept things simple and elegant in a silver gown by the French label with statement sleeves.

Maggie Gyllenhaal (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Schiaparelli outfit was all about the gold detailing: unique sparkling buttons made to look like Surrealist ears.

Tiffany Haddish (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Tiffany Haddish chose to wear a custom Dolce & Gabbana strapless gown in green and silver.