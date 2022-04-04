Trevor Noah aims jibe at Will Smith as he kicks off Grammys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Trevor Noah aims jibe at Will Smith as he kicks off Grammys

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 1.51am
Silk Sonic have claimed the first major award of the night at the Grammys, after host Trevor Noah kicked off the show by referencing Will Smith and his Oscars controversy (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Silk Sonic have claimed the first major award of the night at the Grammys, after host Trevor Noah kicked off the show by referencing Will Smith and his Oscars controversy (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Silk Sonic have claimed the first major award of the night at the Grammys, after host Trevor Noah kicked off the show by referencing Will Smith and his Oscars controversy.

The R&B duo, made up of Bruno Mars and rapper and singer Anderson Paak, were named winner of song of the year for Leave the Door Open.

Opening the ceremony at the 17,000-seat MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Noah quipped about Olivia Rodrigo having to show her “drivers license” to get in and celebrities doing Moderna and Pfizer “shots” during last year’s event.

2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

He then added: “It is going to be such a beautiful evening. Don’t even think of it as an award show, this is a concert where we’re giving out awards.

“We’re going to be listening to some music, we’re going dancing, we’re going to be singing, we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths.”

At the Oscars, Smith had shouted at Chris Rock to get his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s name “out of your f****** mouth,” after the comedian made a joke about her hair loss.

Rodrigo then took to the stage in Las Vegas to deliver a performance of her international hit Drivers License, dressed in a white dress, fishnet tights and black boots, against the backdrop of a suburban street.

After that, Silk Sonic collected the first major award in the form of song of the year.

The award was presented by Roots drummer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, who earlier won his own gong for best music film for his documentary Summer Of Soul, which also won the prize for best documentary feature at the Oscars last week.

Referencing Smith slapping Rock, which occurred just before he won his award, Questlove said: “I will present this award and I trust you will stay 500 feet away from me,” before adding: “Just playing!”

Multi-genre performer Batiste has the most nominations with 11 but faces competition from the likes of Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Rodrigo.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Olivia Rodrigo performs Drivers License (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Joni Mitchell was also among the early winners announced during a pre-show event.

Folk veteran Mitchell claimed the Grammy for best historical album for the record Joni Mitchell Archives, Volume 1: The Early Years, a five-disc box set.

Comedian Louis CK, whose appearance on the nominations list prompted criticism, won best comedy album for his record Sincerely Louis.

He previously admitted allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by five women were true.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier