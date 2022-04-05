Anya Taylor-Joy on filming her first intimate scenes with Alexander Skarsgard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Anya Taylor-Joy on filming her first intimate scenes with Alexander Skarsgard

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 8.55pm Updated: April 5 2022, 9.01pm
Anya Taylor-Joy and Alexander Skarsgard arrive for the special screening of The Northman at Odeon Leicester Square in London (Ian West/PA)
Anya Taylor-Joy has said Alexander Skarsgard was the “perfect person” to do her first on-screen intimate scenes with while shooting their new film The Northman as she felt he would take care of her.

The Queen’s Gambit actress plays Olga of the Birch Forest in the new epic Viking saga who embarks on a romantic relationship with Skarsgard’s character Amleth, a young Viking prince who is on a quest to avenge his father’s murder.

The revenge thriller by director Robert Eggers, which also features Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and singer Bjork, is set for cinema release on April 15.

Special screening of The Northman – London
This is Anya Taylor-Joy’s second film with director Robert Eggers (Ian West/PA)

Speaking while on the white carpet at a special screening of The Northman at Leicester Square in London, Taylor-Joy, 25, told the PA news agency how she formed a close bond with Skarsgard, 45, during the film.

She said: “We’re so lucky because we have a really close brother-sister bond.

“And that is, as weird as it sounds in terms of a romantic relationship, that’s the kind of energy that you want because you know the other person has your back, they’re going to take care of you.

“And he was the perfect person to do my first kind of intimate scenes with.”

The Viking epic also sees the actress reunite with Eggers for the first time since her breakthrough role in his 2015 supernatural horror film The Witch.

Taylor-Joy explained that working with the director again was her motivation for joining the project.

“I’d been waiting to go back to him and he called me up and he said, ‘Hey, I have this crazy script and I wrote a role for you, will you come and do it?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, absolutely I’ll be there’,” she said.

Reflecting on his time with Taylor-Joy during the film, Skarsgard told PA that he thought she was a “remarkable human being” and an “incredibly talented actress” who he learned a lot from.

He said: “Anya had already worked with Rob so she had that experience and for me, even though I’d developed the project with Rob, I’d never been on a set with him before, Anya had, so that was tremendously helpful.

“His style of working is very unique, almost all the scenes are one long, continuous shot which was meticulously planned, which is a way of working I’m not used to so I was very grateful to have Anya lead me through that.”

Skarsgard added that his first day on set for the film was “emotional” as he had created the project alongside Eggers from its inception.

The Swedish actor said: “It’s been a dream of mine to make a big epic Viking adventure but something based on the old Icelandic sagas… to capture the essence of that, but also on a big scale and scope.

“And the fact that I met Rob five years ago, I’m eternally grateful for that meeting because that’s what started this journey.

Special screening of The Northman – London
Director Robert Eggers, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexander Skarsgard and writer Sigurjon Birgir Sigurdsson at a special screening of The Northman in London (Ian West/PA)

“He had just been to Iceland and I told Rob that I had this idea, this dream of making a historically accurate Viking depiction and he got excited and wanted to do it together and that’s how this adventure started.

“And then five years later, to stand there in Ireland on a mountaintop in the mud, with, in my opinion, one of the greatest filmmakers of our time, and this amazing cast and it was just such an emotional moment.”

The action movie is set in 10th century Iceland and was due to be filmed in locations across the world.

However, as the UK entered lockdown days before they were due to start their main shoot, the team had to recreate the Scandinavian look and feel of the film in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland as well as rethinking locations and set building.

The Northman will be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on April 15.

