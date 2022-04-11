Sean Penn on his relationship with Ukraine’s President Zelensky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sean Penn on his relationship with Ukraine’s President Zelensky

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 5.01pm
Sean Penn has spoken about his relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn has spoken about his relationship with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and how he hopes to continue to help the war effort.

Speaking to Hollywood Authentic magazine for its inaugural issue, Penn, 61, discussed the communication he has had with Mr Zelensky and the work he has been doing on a documentary about Ukraine.

Penn said: “I originally met him on Zoom, before the threat of more than the border war became real.

“This was early on in the pandemic in the US. We first started discussing a potential documentary about his country that wasn’t focused particularly on the war.

Sean Penn on the cover of new magazine Hollywood Authentic (Greg Williams/PA)

“And since then there’s been a lot of exchanges between us. Then I went and met him face to face the day before the invasion. And I was with him during the invasion, on day one.”

Penn has spoken about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, most recently during a number of appearances on US television, including interviews on The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell and Fox News show Hannity.

He told the new magazine, launched by entertainment photographer Greg Williams: “Look, my intention is to go back into Ukraine. But I’m not an idiot, I am not certain what I can offer.

“I don’t spend a lot of time texting the president or his staff while they’re under siege and their people are being murdered.”

In 2010 Penn founded the charity J/P Haiti Relief Organisation in response to the earthquake in Haiti.

The charity changed its name in 2019 to Core – Community Organised Relief Effort – to expand its work globally.

Core has since given assistance to people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and more recently began supporting the war effort in Ukraine.

Penn said he is involved with the work done by Core and is continuing to shoot footage for his documentary about Ukraine, while regularly considering whether his work will add “value”.

“I’ve got plenty to do with Core on the receiving side of refugees in Poland. I’m shooting more for the documentary, but I’ll be doing a last-minute assessment of what value that will have,” he said.

“People will argue this, and there’s a million debates that I understand, but long term, we don’t have any tangible evidence that documentaries really change anything.

“We just don’t. We only know they can give hope.

“The only possible reason for me staying in Ukraine longer last time would’ve been for me to be holding a rifle, probably without body armour, because as a foreigner, you would want to give that body armour to one of the civilian fighters who doesn’t have it or to a fighter with more skills than I have, or to a younger man or woman who could fight for longer or whatever.

“So, where I am in life is short of doing that, but if you’ve been in Ukraine (fighting) has to cross your mind. And you kind of think ‘what century is this?’

“Because I was at the gas station in Brentwood the other day and I’m now thinking about taking up arms against Russia? What the f*** is going on?”

Sean Penn’s full interview is available now at hollywoodauthentic.com.

