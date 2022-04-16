Jon Batiste to make acting debut in The Color Purple remake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jon Batiste to make acting debut in The Color Purple remake

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 10.09am
Jon Batiste will star in The Color Purple (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Grammy winner Jon Batiste is to make his acting debut in an upcoming remake of The Color Purple.

The 35-year-old musician, who picked up five Grammys from 11 nominations last week, will play Grady in the new Warner Bros adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Alice Walker, according to US outlets.

The project is being directed by Blitz Bazawule, who co-directed Beyonce’s Black Is King. Orange Is The New Black’s Danielle Brooks will play Sofia and American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino has been cast as Celie.

64th Annual Grammy Awards
Jon Batiste picked up five awards during the recent Grammys (John Locher/AP)

The film, which is slated for release in 2023, will also star Taraji P Henson, H.E.R. and Halle Bailey.

Batiste joins the cast after recently picking up the coveted album of the year Grammy for his 2021 record We Are.

The multi-genre performer also won the best American roots performance and best American roots song gongs for Cry, best music video for Freedom and best score soundtrack for visual media for the 2020 Disney-Pixar film Soul.

The Color Purple is set in rural Georgia in the US and follows Celie, a poor black woman living in the early 1990s whose dreams are repeatedly shattered by the cruelty of males.

Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey starred in Steven Spielberg’s 1985 film adaptation, which saw both earn Oscar nominations for their roles as Celie and Sofia respectively.

A Tony-winning stage musical version was also created of the coming-of-age story, which was written by Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray.

Winfrey, Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders, who produced the Broadway version, will produce the new big-screen musical alongside Spielberg.

