Kardashian family and Travis Barker share sweet tributes as Kourtney turns 43

Members of the Kardashian family and Travis Barker have shared throwback photos and sweet birthday tributes to celebrate eldest sibling Kourtney turning 43.

Kim Kardashian, 41, posted images to Instagram of her and her older sister wearing matching royal blue swimwear in the ocean while thanking her for teaching her to “follow her heart even if no one else understands”.

The reality star wrote: “Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you!

“Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren’t on our growth path lol.

“Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!”

Kourtney replied: “I love you so much! We keep growing and evolving and learning together!”

Fellow sister Khloe, 37, opted for a series of embarrassing throwback photos to mark the occasion which show Kourtney holding sticks up her nose and the pair drinking shots while on a night out.

In a lengthy post professing how much she loves her older sister, Khloe also noted that she has never seen her “so happy” and that her happiness caused others to smile as they could “feel this incredible energy radiating off” of her.

She added: “Kourt, I pray this birthday is one of your best ones yet.

“You have taught me that Life only gets better if you allow it to. You have taught me to live life to the fullest and to act as if no one is watching.

“In the wise words of the birthday girl “my vibe right now is just living life”. Never stop baby girl!”

Kourtney recalled the night as she commented on the post, adding: “Ahhh I am so blessed to have lived 38 of my years with you by my side!”

Meanwhile, her mother Kris Jenner shared a collection of images of them together throughout the years including a series of adorable photos of Kourtney as a child.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @kourtneykardash!!! You are my first born little angel and my very special best friend from the moment you were born.

“You are such an amazing daughter, mommy, sister, cousin, auntie and fiancé!!!!!! I am so very proud of the woman you are and I thank God every single day for choosing me to be your Mommy….

“I am so blessed and grateful to be on this journey of life with you and I love you more than I can ever explain… you are my heart. Happy Birthday sweet girl.”

Her younger sister Kendal Jenner also posted a photo of Kourtney to her Instagram story to wish her a happy birthday.

Her fiance Travis Barker also shared an intimate photo of him hugging her from behind to mark her birthday, writing: “My best friend, my lover, my everything Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you”

Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, recently had a “practice” wedding by an Elvis impersonator at the One Love Chapel in Las Vegas after the Grammys.

However, the reality TV star revealed that the marriage was not official as it had taken place “with no licence”, but she still described it as “the best night of my life that I don’t remember”.