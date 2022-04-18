Kendrick Lamar announces release date for long-awaited new album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kendrick Lamar announces release date for long-awaited new album

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 9.27pm
Rapper Kendrick Lamar has announced his long-awaited new album will be released next month (PA)
Rapper Kendrick Lamar has announced his long-awaited new album will be released next month (PA)

Rapper Kendrick Lamar said his long-awaited new album will be released next month.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musician shared to Instagram that his upcoming fifth studio album, titled Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, will be released on May 13.

The 34-year-old’s most recent studio album was 2017’s Damn, which won the Pulitzer Prize for music, becoming the first non-jazz or classical work to do so.

His other albums include 2011’s Section.80, 2012’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City and 2015’s To Pimp A Butterfly.

The multiple Grammy winner revealed the news in a letter under his moniker Oklama shared on letterhead from his media company pgLang, which he founded with his business partner Dave Free in 2020.

He also shared the news on Twitter in a cryptic manner by sharing a tweet which said “Kendrick Lamar is officially retired” and adding a link to his website oklama.com.

The link goes to a white screen with two old-style file icons, with one containing the announcement.

Lamar previously announced that his next album will be his last with Top Dawg Entertainment, the label he has been signed to since the start of his career.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
Kendrick Lamar’s most recent studio record was 2017’s Damn (PA)

The rapper shared the news in August in a statement stored in the second file on the oklama.com website, where he said he felt “joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years”.

He also said he had been living a quiet life, spending most of his days with “fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers”.

“Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family”, he added.

“While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next.”

The rapper is due to make his Glastonbury Festival debut this summer as he headlines the closing proceedings on the Sunday.

