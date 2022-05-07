Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock discuss onstage assaults at LA comedy club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock discuss onstage assaults at LA comedy club

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 1.35am
Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock discuss onstage assaults at LA comedy club (David Richard/AP)

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock reportedly discussed their onstage assaults during a secret performance at a Los Angeles comedy club.

The pair appeared at The Comedy Store in west Hollywood just two days after Chappelle, 48, was “tackled” during his show at the Hollywood Bowl, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rock had also been present at the gig on Tuesday night, and had performed as part of the line-up which included Jimmy Carr, Jon Stewart, Leslie Jones and actor Jamie Foxx.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) later arrested 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, who was carrying a replica gun containing a knife blade, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Chris Rock reportedly joined Chappelle onstage at The Comedy Store in west Hollywood and the pair discussed the two separate incidents (Isabel Infantes/PA)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chappelle told his audience on Thursday night that he had been calmed down at the sight of Foxx wearing “a sheriff’s hat” and had been embraced by his son in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

A statement put out on behalf of Chappelle said the comedian had refused to allow the incident to “overshadow the magic of (the) historic moment”.

He was joined onstage by Rock at The Comedy Store and the pair reportedly joked about their individual attacks.

Rock was slapped on stage at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 by actor Will Smith, after the comedian made a joke about his wife’s hair while not realising it was the result of a hair-loss condition.

Smith then went on to win the Oscar for best actor.

Speaking about the incident, Chappelle reportedly told Rock “at least you got smacked by someone of repute.”

“I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

Rock reportedly laughed and referred to Smith as “soft”.

Chappelle also said that following the incident he had convinced venue security to let him speak to Lee who, he said, appeared to be mentally ill.

It comes as Lee pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanour charges on Friday.

He was  charged with battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, unlawfully crossing from a spectator area on to a stage at a theatrical event, and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.

Lee, who remains in custody, was ordered to stay at least 100 yards (91 metres) from Chappelle, whose lawyer requested the protective order.

Los Angeles prosecutors said they would not be pressing felony charges.

In the US, crimes classified as felonies are considered more serious and carry a more severe penalty while misdemeanours are considered less serious, although they can still result in fines or jail terms.

