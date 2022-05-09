Dwayne Johnson: ‘DC antihero speaks more to my DNA than any prior acting role’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dwayne Johnson says none of his prior acting roles “speak to my DNA more” than DC antihero Black Adam.

The actor shared a picture of himself on the set of the new superhero flick as production comes to a close, and promised fans that “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change”.

Johnson plays Teth Adam, the protagonist of the movie, which is considered to be both a spin-off and a prequel of the 2019 Shazam! Movie, starring Zachary Levi.

“Intense week of production continues as we put the finishing touches on BLACK ADAM,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of playing some great (fun) characters over the years, but none speak to my DNA more than this antihero known as the man in black, Teth Adam.

“The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.”