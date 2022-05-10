James Hong joined by traditional lion dancers at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Hong joined by traditional lion dancers at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 9.39pm
Actor James Hong (Mark J Terrill/AP)
James Hong showed off a selection of martial arts moves and performed alongside traditional Chinese lion dancers as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 93-year old screen veteran said he preferred to “feel the moment” instead of giving an acceptance speech as he revealed the surprise performance at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“As you can see I don’t have any kind of speeches, because I’m not that kind of person,” he told crowds.

“I just come here, I want to feel the moment, to just be here and see people who I haven’t seen in a long time.”

Actor James Hong poses after being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Donning a shiny red jacket, he then joined the performers for the energetic routine.

Hong was presented with the accolade by actor and producer Daniel Dae Kim and US actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who praised Hong’s “activism and fearlessness” throughout his lengthy career.

The actor was one of the founders of the East West Players in 1965, the nation’s first professional Asian American theatre organisation, that helps provide opportunities and education about Asian culture.

Actor James Hong (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Throughout his 68-year career he has amassed over 600 acting credits including 469 for Television, 148 films, 32 short films and 22 video games.

His roles include those in Blade Runner, Chinatown, Kung Fu Panda, US sitcom Seinfeld and, more recently, Disney’s Turning Red and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Hong is the oldest honouree to receive a star on the walk of fame and pretended to tremble comically in his chair as this fact was read out.

He wore an elaborate scarf which appeared to be made from leaves and held a fan with a picture of his own face on it.

In her introductory speech, Curtis praised Hong’s powers of “influence and transformative change.”

“The centre of James Hong the human is kindness and love and those two quals in him and from him continue their concentric circle of influence and transformative change in people who watch him and know him, me very much including,” she said.

“I’m sorry if there are children here but it’s about f****** time we are honouring James Hong with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“God bless you all and God Bless James Hong.”

Kim added that the actor “personifies trailblazer” and revealed that Hong types all his emails in all capital letters.

“You are truly deserving of the hnour you are about to receive and you make us all so very, very proud,” he said.

Hong quipped: “I don’t know how I’m going to survive the day with all these compliments, my head is getting too big.”

The actor’s star is the 2,723rd on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Dedicated in the category of Motion Pictures, it is located at 6931 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Madame Tussauds.

