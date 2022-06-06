Bryce Dallas Howard ‘couldn’t help feeling terrified’ filming Jurassic World

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bryce Dallas Howard ‘couldn’t help feeling terrified’ filming Jurassic World

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 2.48am
Bryce Dallas Howard ‘couldn’t help feeling terrified’ when filming Jurassic World (Ian West/PA)
Bryce Dallas Howard says she “couldn’t help but feel terrified” while being chased by animatronic dinosaurs during the shooting of Jurassic World: Dominion.

The actress, who stars with Chris Pratt in the final installment of the prehistoric franchise, said working with the “giant robots” was a completely different experience to working with computer-generated monsters.

Howard and Pratt are joined by characters from the original Jurassic Park films, played by Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

The actress told the PA news agency that it was “extraordinary” to be in the presence of the giant puppets, which were often operated by dozens of people.

“When you’re working with an animatronic it’s a completely different experience than when you’re, say, responding based off of a tennis ball that’s like totally inert in space, and you’re needing to pretend that it’s chasing you,” she said.

“An animatronic is basically a giant robot that’s puppeteered by dozens of people.

“It’s extraordinary to be in the midst of one of these creatures because you’re looking at it and your brain is like ‘that’s a real dinosaur’ – you can’t help but be terrified.”

Pratt, who has also worked with CGI in other projects including Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, said he employed various techniques in order to create a “real relationship” with computer-generated co-stars.

His character, trainer Owen Grady, works closely with velociraptor matriarch Blue throughout the trilogy.

Jurassic World Dominion photo call
Howard (second left) are also joined by characters from the original Jurassic Park films, played by Laura Dern (centre) and Jeff Goldblum (far right) (Ian West/PA)

“In order to sell these stories and really make it work you have to pull that off,” he told PA.

“The trick is really just creating a real relationship, and you can do that through various techniques (like) working opposite actors.

“If there are a few cameras here and I’m looking at Blue, I might be looking at an actor in the eye so that there can be a connection. You’re not just acting but reacting to performance.”

Both actors acknowledged that leaving their characters behind as the series came to a close was “part of show business” but they would always “cherish” the memories and relationships created on set.

“The relationships don’t go away, which is wonderful,” said Howard.

“And so we always get to celebrate being a part of this… I don’t take for granted at all the fact that there was a third Jurassic (World) that we were able to reunite with the legacy cast

“This is an incredible experience that I know, I’ll always cherish.”

Pratt added: “When (filming) comes to a close the love will always remain there.

“The frequency with which you might see one another, it might be that I never see some of them again, it might be that I see them a whole bunch, you just don’t really know.

“Sometimes when the circus leaves town, there’s relationships that will always be strong where you might not see them.

“But whenever I do see Bryce again, or Sam again, or Jeff or Laura again, we pick up right where we left off.

“That’s what happens with best friends.”

