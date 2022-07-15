Travis Barker gives first live performance since Los Angeles hospitalisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Travis Barker gives first live performance since Los Angeles hospitalisation

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 4.35am
Travis Barker gives first live performance since Los Angeles hospitalisation (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Travis Barker has given his first live performance since recently being admitted to hospital.

The Blink-182 drummer made a surprise appearance on stage alongside Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles on Wednesday night as part of the rapper’s Mainstream Sellout Tour.

The pair played two tracks together: Bloody Valentine and Tickets to My Downfall.

The Blink-182 drummer married reality star Kourtney Kardashian

The musician reportedly told fans that he had grown up “idolising” Barker, before introducing him.

It comes barely two weeks after the drummer was admitted to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in LA to be treated for “severe life-threatening pancreatitis”.

His wife, reality star Kourtney Kardashian, was pictured entering the facility with him and was also at the concert on Wednesday.

The Hollywood power couple staged a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas in April, and announced they had legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, in May.

They later hosted an extravagant ceremony for friends and family in Portofino in north-west Italy.

