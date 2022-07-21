Hollywood stars mingle with the biggest sporting names at 2022 ESPY awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hollywood stars mingle with the biggest sporting names at 2022 ESPY awards

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 4.09am Updated: July 21 2022, 9.17am
Hollywood stars mingle with the biggest sporting names at 2022 ESPY awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Hollywood stars mingled with the biggest names in US sport on the red carpet of the 2022 ESPY awards.

Hannah Waddingham and John Boyega were amongst the British talent to attend the event in Los Angeles alongside athletes including Stephen Curry and Megan Rapinoe.

The annual ESPY awards honour the best in sports performances,  recognising both individual and team athletic achievement as well as other sports-related performances.

Ted Lasso star Waddingham wore a floor length navy dress with a plunging neckline.

The actress, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton in the football-based comedy series, later presented the best championship performance award alongside American football player Odell Beckham Jr.

Boyega wore a blood red suit with an open white collar and later presented an award alongside rapper Lil Wayne.

The Star Wars actor discussed the new trailer for his upcoming film Breaking with Variety, and said it had been “incredible” to work with the late Michael K Williams on the project.

Alison Brie arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

GLOW star Alison Brie wore a partially see through skirt and black top, with her midriff exposed and multi-coloured floral detailing.

NBA champion Curry wore a simple white roll neck sweatshirt underneath a black suit by Bottega Veneta.

The basketball superstar hosted the event and made a lighthearted jab at fellow player LeBron James in his opening remarks.

Actor Jon Hamm, who recently starred alongside Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick, arrived in a standard tuxedo with partner Anna Osceola.

Osceola wore a strappy, black pencil dress which was decorated with bright red poppies.

US women’s international footballer Rapinoe opted for high waisted black trousers and a cream blouse, with a diamond-patterned blazer.

Rapinoe was recently presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest accolade that can be awarded to a US citizen, by Joe Biden.

Rapper Ciara wore a plunging black velvet evening gown with sparkling rhinestone chest pads and glittered lining.

The singer recently released a short music clip for her song Jump, which featured cameos from celebrities including Kim Kardashian, J Balvin and Dwayne Johnson.

Marvel star Simu Liu wore a simple dark blue suit jacket and matching navy shirt.

Aubrey Plaza arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza opted for a slim, floor-length white dress, with silvery detail on the bodice and a matching clutch purse.

US singer Mickey Guyton wore a high necked, flowing pink dress with puffed sleeves.

The singer was pictured at Super Bowl LVI with Prince Harry, who she described as “just lovely”.

