Entertainment TV & Film

Steve Martin will not seek film and TV roles after Only Murders In The Building

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 2.41am
Steve Martin will not seek film and TV roles after Only Murders In The Building (William Conran/PA)
Steve Martin will not seek film and TV roles after Only Murders In The Building (William Conran/PA)

Steve Martin says that he will no longer be seeking film or television roles following the conclusion of US comedy show Only Murders In The Building.

The actor and comedian, 76, said though he has no interest in retiring fully, he would like to “work a little less”.

Martin’s lengthy career, spanning both television and film, has seen him win five Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy and an Honorary Academy Award in 2013.

His well known roles include Cheaper By The Dozen, The Father Of The Bride and Planes, Trains And Automobiles.

Selena Gomez new single
Martin currently stars in US comedy show Only Murders In The Building alongside Selena Gomez (pictured) and Martin Short.

He currently stars in Only Murders In The Building, a comedy about three true-crime obsessives in a co-living arrangement, alongside Selena Gomez and Martin Short.

Martin and Short are also performing in their live show, You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Martin said: “We were very happy just doing the live show.

“There may be a natural end to that — somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out — but I wouldn’t do it without Marty.

Steve Martin Vantiy Fair Party 2004
The actor and comedian, 76, said though he has no interest in retiring fully, he would like to ‘work a little less’ (PA)

“When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others. I’m not going to seek other movies.

“I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.”

But he added that despite his lack of desire for major on screen roles, he was not considering retirement.

“My wife keeps saying, ‘You always say you’re going to retire and then you always come up with something,’” he told THR.

“I’m really not interested in retiring. I’m not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe.”

