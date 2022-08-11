Accusations against US actor Armie Hammer to be explored in new series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Accusations against US actor Armie Hammer to be explored in new series

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 3.19am
Accusations against US actor Armie Hammer to be explored in new docu-series (Matt Crossick/PA)
Accusations against US actor Armie Hammer to be explored in new docu-series (Matt Crossick/PA)

A series of allegations against actor Armie Hammer are set to be examined in a new documentary series.

The three-part Discovery+ series, titled House Of Hammer, will also delve into the history of the wealthy American family.

Hammer’s career has been in freefall since the emergence of a series of damaging accusations over explicit messages he allegedly sent on social media.

In March 2021, the actor, 35, was also accused of rape by a woman in Los Angeles. Police are investigating the allegation.

A trailer for House Of Hammer, shared on Wednesday, shows on-camera interviews with two of Hammer’s alleged victims in which they detail some of their alleged abuse.

Voice memos and text messages allegedly sent by the actor are also featured in the clip.

In one voice note Hammer is alleged to have said: “My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you.”

A text message screenshot, also reportedly from the actor, states he is “100% a cannibal”.

Graham Norton Show – London
Hammer previously played the Winklevoss twins in The Social Network and starred opposite Timothee Chalamet in acclaimed drama Call Me By Your Name (BBC/PA)

The documentary was produced by Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer.

“I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family,” she says in the trailer.

Following the initial controversy, Hammer stepped down from his starring role opposite Jennifer Lopez in comedy film Shotgun Wedding, and was replaced by Miles Teller in the TV series The Offer, a drama about the making of The Godfather.

He previously played the Winklevoss twins in The Social Network and starred opposite Timothee Chalamet in acclaimed drama Call Me By Your Name.

He married US TV personality Elizabeth Chambers in May 2010 and the pair share two children.

