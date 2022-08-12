Britney Spears ‘loves her children dearly and is a faithful mother’, says lawyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Britney Spears ‘loves her children dearly and is a faithful mother’, says lawyer

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 3.33am
Britney Spears’ lawyer has defended her as a ‘faithful’ mother who ‘loves her children dearly’ after videos were released by her ex-husband (Alamy/PA)
Britney Spears’ lawyer has defended her as a ‘faithful’ mother who ‘loves her children dearly’ after videos were released by her ex-husband (Alamy/PA)

Britney Spears’ lawyer has defended her as a “faithful” mother who “loves her children dearly” after family videos were released by her ex-husband.

Mathew Rosengart said Kevin Federline, 44, had “undermined the privacy and dignity” of the singer and that his actions were “cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff”.

Former back-up dancer Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, recently posted a series of videos which appear to show her arguing with her children.

In an interview earlier this week, he said the former couple’s two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother.

In a statement, Mr Rosengart said: “Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world.

“The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children.

“Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly.”

The 85th Academy Awards – 21st Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party – Los Angeles
Spears and Federline were married from 2004-2007 and share two children (PA)

He added: “Whether he realises it or not, Mr Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect.”

“Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11- and 12-year-old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff.”

Mr Rosengart added that Federline had also “created various legal issues for himself” which may include cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying and that he was working with Instagram to ensure that he adhered to the platform’s rules.

“We urge Mr Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier