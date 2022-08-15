He’s an amazing actor: Mads Mikkelsen praises Johnny Depp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
He’s an amazing actor: Mads Mikkelsen praises Johnny Depp

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 8.21pm Updated: August 15 2022, 9.07pm
Mads Mikkelsen arrives for the World Premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Ian West/PA)
Mads Mikkelsen arrives for the World Premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Ian West/PA)

Mads Mikkelsen has praised Johnny Depp as an “amazing actor” and speculated about Depp’s possible return to the Fantastic Beasts film franchise after his legal victory against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 56-year-old Danish actor, who is known for his roles in James Bond film Casino Royale and NBC series Hannibal, replaced Depp, 59, to play Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Speaking at the Sarajevo Film Festival, as reported by Deadline, Mikkelsen described taking over the role from Depp as “very intimidating” and spoke about the reason for Depp’s departure from the film – his libel case against his ex-wife.

He said: “Obviously, well, now the course has changed – he won the suit, the court [case] – so let’s see if he comes back. He might.

“I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job.

Johnny Depp court case
Mikkelsen replaced Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts film after Depp withdrew from his role due to his court case against his ex-wife Amber Heard (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Having said that, I could not copy it. There’s there was no way I could just copy it, because it’s so much him. It would be creative suicide.

“So, we had to come up with something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between him and me. So, yes, it was intimidating.

“His fans were very, very sweet, but they were also very stubborn. I didn’t interact too much with them, but I could understand why they had their hearts broken.”

Depp won against Heard, 36, in the now infamous legal battle in Fairfax County, Virginia, earlier this year.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star sued his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being an abuser.

Representatives for the actor said he had lost work opportunities and high-profile roles such as being dropped from the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise following the accusations.

Jurors found in his favour following the six-week trial.

Depp is now set to direct his first feature film in 25 years with Modi, about the Italian painter and sculpture Amedeo Modigliani.

He will co-produce the film alongside Hollywood great Al Pacino.

