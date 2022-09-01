I love music because it is a strong agent of change, says Willow Smith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

I love music because it is a strong agent of change, says Willow Smith

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 9.28pm
(Glamour/Thom Kerr/PA)
(Glamour/Thom Kerr/PA)

Willow Smith said her mother Jada Pinkett Smith faced “death threats” as a black artist making heavy metal music but loves music because it is a “strong agent of change”.

The singer, 21, recalled the “crazy” things her mother had to deal with during her time in the alternative music scene and the resistance she has experienced in the same industry.

Smith, who stars on the front cover of Glamour UK’s September issue, told the magazine: “Oh, my goodness. She was getting death threats. It was a crazy amount of stuff going on.

(Glamour/Thom Kerr/PA)

“I remember being like, ‘Yo! People are really upset about this, they’re mad that a black woman wants to do metal and is in the space. Like that was activism.

“When I wanted to do a rock album, there were a lot of executives that were like, ‘Hmm…’

“If I had been white, it would’ve been completely fine, but because I’m black it’s, ‘Well, maybe let’s just not’ – and making it harder than it needs to be.

“If I go through that, every single other black artist is getting the pushback (too).”

Smith, daughter of Hollywood star Will Smith, said it is a case of allowing “people of colour, women and all marginalised communities (to) step out of the boxes that society wants to put us in.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Will Smith with his sons Trey Smith and Jaden Smith, daughter Willow Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith (Doug Peters/PA)

“Not even just in music, but in every part of our lives – that’s the special sauce,” she said.

The activist and singer, known for songs including Whip My Hair and Wait A Minute!, is set to release her new album Coping Mechanism.

“Music has been at the forefront of some of earth’s biggest paradigm shifts. Part of the reason I love it is because it’s such a strong agent of change.

“I definitely think there’s always more to do in (terms of) the way that we do business in these artistic branches and endeavours. It’s systematic oppression.

“If we start to undo that, then hopefully real change can happen.”

Read the full interview in the Glamour UK September Digital Issue online now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Actress Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (Yui Mok/PA)
Jane Fonda receiving chemotherapy for Lymphoma cancer
A view of signage for the Department for Culture, Media & Sport in Westminster, London.
Manuscript given to Elizabeth I by Archbishop at risk of leaving the UK
Dame Shirley Bassey (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dame Shirley Bassey explains why she did not perform at Jubilee concert
Elton John and Britney Spears miss out on number one spot to DJ Eliza…
Diana, Princess of Wales (John Stillwell/PA)
We will ensure BBC donation honours Diana’s legacy, says charity boss
Bill Turnbull died aged 66 on Wednesday (Classic FM/PA)
Classic FM to broadcast special programme in tribute to Bill Turnbull
Meghan has told how Mariah Carey called her a ‘diva’ during a podcast episode (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Mariah called Meghan a diva, meaning ‘fabulous, gorgeous and empowering’
Sir Elton John has released a song with Britney Spears (PA)
Sir Elton John: Success of Britney Spears collaboration is all about her
A general view of the Channel 4 Television Headquarters (John Walton/PA)
UK producers urge new prime minister to reconsider Channel 4 privatisation
Turkish pop star Gulsen performs during a concert in Istanbul (Depo Photos/AP)
Pop singer Gulsen charged with inciting hatred after religious schools joke

More from The Courier

Asghar, pictured, has been at United since 2019
Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A crowd have gathered on Ballindean Road to protest outside a block of flats. Picture shows; Crowd on Ballindean Road. Douglas, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road
Robert MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson perfectly poised for weekend assault in Denmark
0
Alastair Forsyth doubled up on Scottish PA titles after a 22-year gap.
Alastair Forsyth wins his second Scottish PGA after a 22 year gap
0
Rhys Breen thought he had given Dunfermline all three points versus Airdrie. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen will 'absolutely' celebrate if he scores for Dunfermline against former club
0
Jane McDonald pays a visit to the Fair City.
Evergreen songbird Jane McDonald heads for Perth